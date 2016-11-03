Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana to arrive in Egypt on Saturday for titanic clash

The Black Stars will arrive in Egypt on Saturday just a day before their uncompromising 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Ghana will be camping in Dubai where they intend to train for five days in the Gulf city.

The team will then fly on a chartered flight to Cairo before connecting to the match venue in Alexandria

''The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday - 11th November,'' a statement on the Ghana FA website.

Egypt are seeking revenge after they were thrashed 6-1 in Kumasi three years ago in the first leg of the 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff tie.

The Pharaohs have made a bright start in this year's series by coming from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville last month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The actual distance of a seemingly endless journey is directly proportional to the width of the path taken.
By: `Shola Ojuromi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img