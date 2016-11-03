Ghana to arrive in Egypt on Saturday for titanic clash

The Black Stars will arrive in Egypt on Saturday just a day before their uncompromising 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Ghana will be camping in Dubai where they intend to train for five days in the Gulf city.

The team will then fly on a chartered flight to Cairo before connecting to the match venue in Alexandria

''The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday - 11th November,'' a statement on the Ghana FA website.

Egypt are seeking revenge after they were thrashed 6-1 in Kumasi three years ago in the first leg of the 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff tie.

The Pharaohs have made a bright start in this year's series by coming from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville last month.

