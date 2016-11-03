Europa League Round Up: Ghanaian players enjoy favourable results on Thursday night

Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah were the biggest winners in Thursday night's UEFA Europa League after impressing in the Royal Club's 6-1 win over German Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

The pair started the game and flourished as the former Pro League champions dismantled Mainz by a massive margin before home fans.

French-born Ghanaian Dennis Appiah who has recovered from injury was not part of the Anderlecht squad for them.

Elsewhere in Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena, striker Patrick Twumasi did not find the back of the net but he assisted a goal for FC Astana who were held to a 1-1 draw by Greek giants Olympiakos.

Meanwhile at the Stadio CittÃ del Tricolore, young defender Claud Adjapong played full throttle for Sassuolo who surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Austrian side Rapid Wien. Injury returnee Alfred Duncan was not part of the Sassuolo squad for the game.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed watched from the stands at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion when his Austria Wien side were defeated 4-2 by Italian side AS Roma.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen was booked in the 54th minute at the Winners Stadium in Netanya when his AZ Alkmaar side managed a 0-0 draw with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah could not make the grades in the Manchester United side that slipped to a 2-1 loss against FenerbahÃ§e.

Black Stars midfielder Wakaso Mubarak watched from the stands his Panathinaikos side lost 2-0 on home turf against visiting Standard Liege.

Midfielder Sulley Muniru was in 85 minutes of action for Steaua Bucuresti in their 0-0 draw at FC Zurich.

Defender Nana Kwesi Asare was a full timer for KAA Gent in their unanticipated 5-2 loss against Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. Gent started the game on a brighter note.

Inaki Williams was introduced in the 77th minute by Athletic Club who posted a 5-3 win over Genk. Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi warmed the bench for the Belgian side.

Schalke 04 made it four wins out of five after defeating Russian side FK Krasnodar at the Veltins Arena. Defender Baba Rahman was restored to the Royal Blues starting line up and lasted 69 minute while youngster Bernard Tekpetey warmed their bench in the game.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com