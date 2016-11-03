Top Ghana FA official reveals no sponsorship deal reached for upcoming Ghana Premier League

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season is likely to kick off without a headline sponsor according to a top Ghana FA Executive Committee member.

Concerns have been raised regarding a headline sponsor for the upcoming season as the 2015/16 ended with a headline sponsor.

Reports in the media had hinted that top FA Officials were in talks with several cooperate organizations to secure a lucrative deal for the league.

Others have even revealed that new satellites service providers Startimes are in advanced talks with the FA to land a deal to take over the television sponsorship of the Premier League.

But the top Ghana FA official says the Executive Committee of the Ghana FA are yet to discuss any deal like that.

'As we speak, we (ExCo) are yet to discuss anything like that at our level. If there is any deal like that, I am yet to know,' the top official revealed.

The just ended Ghana Premier League was described by Ghana's Sports Minister as being unattractive because it lacked a headline sponsor which received massive backlash from the Premier League Board but the FA is still yet to secure a sponsor for the league with a few weeks to the start of the new season.

However, the Ghana FA Boss and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi remains optimistic that there will be a sponsor before the season kicks off.

