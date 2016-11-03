The 2015/16 Premier League Board Awards Night is in a limbo as the body struggles to secure sponsorship for the event, a grapevine source has revealed.

The PLB Awards is an award ceremony which is held after each Premier League season to appraise excellent performers in the league.

But this year's event seems to be in a state of coma as organisers are yet to give a hint of organizing it or not.

'It is all about sponsorship. That is why you don't hear of the PLB Awards. There is a date out there that it will be held at the end of this month but the truth is we (The PLB) are yet to secure sponsorship for the event,' the source disclosed.

The media have questioned the silence of the PLB on the awards but this revelation may end the long expectation of the event.

This will be the first time in so many years that the PLB will not organize the awards if they fail to host it this year.

