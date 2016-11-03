Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 November 2016

Dreams FC target top four finish in upcoming league – Kurt Okraku

Ghana's evergreen Premier League club Dreams FC have set sights on finishing in the top four of the upcoming Ghana Premier League, according to Kurt Okraku.

The Dawu-based side gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League last season and set a target of maintaining their Premier League status which they did.

And the Executive Chairman of the club has disclosed that the club has targeted breaking into the top four in their second season of the club in the league.

'Our Target has always been the same. First, to stay in the league and that is the most important thing for each of the clubs. Then you look out for the rest,' Kurt Okraku told GHANAsoccernet.com

'After tasting the Ghana Premier League and surviving our first season, we look forward to grabbing a top four finish this season,' he added.

Dreams FC finished 9th in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League with 40 points, 11 points short of the league champions, Wa All Stars.

