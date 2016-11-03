Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 23:00 CET

FIFA ethics probe calls for lifelong ban for Bin Hammam aide

By GNA

Berlin, Nov. 3, (GNA/dpa) - FIFA's ethics committee's investigatory chamber has called for a lifelong football ban against an aide of the suspended football official Mohamed bin Hammam.

Najeeb Chirakal worked in Qatar for Bin Hammam, a former member of the FIFA executive committee and president of the Asian Football Confederation, who was banned from football for life in 2012.

The investigation focused mainly on Chirakal's participation in payments to various football officials, the chamber said on Wednesday.

The recommendations will go the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee of football's world governing body.'

GNA

Sports News

