Aubameyang dropped for CL game for disciplinary reasons

Dortmund, Germany, Nov. 3, (GNA/dpa) - Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from Borussia Dortmund's team for the Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon for disciplinary reasons, dpa learnt on Thursday.

Aubameyang flew to Milan with friends in a private jet on Monday without permission of the club and returned too late to the team the next day.

Dortmund, who qualified for the knock-out stages with a 1-0 against Sporting, only cited "internal reasons" for the suspension.

Aubameyang was set to return to training Thursday and is to play again Saturday in the Bundesliga at bottom club SV Hamburg.

GNA