West Ham hail Andre Ayew return to Ghana squad

West Ham United are delighted to see Andre Ayew return to international football for Ghana's FIFA 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria on 13 November

The club record signing missed last month opening Group E clash against Uganda at home due to a thigh injury he picked up in August.

His absence was hugely felt as the Black Stars played out a dull 0-0 draw with the Cranes at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Ayew recently made a return to the pitch after spending two months in the treatment room.

''Congratulations to @AyewAndre, who returns to captain Ghana against Egypt next week!,'' a post on West Ham's official Twitter handle read.

