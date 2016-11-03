In-form Rashid Sumaila inspires Al Gharafa to 2-0 win at Al Wakrah

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila continued his impressive performance to inspire his new side Al Gharafa to a 2-0 win over Al Wakrah in the Qatar Stars League.

Two second half goals from Krisztian Nemeth and Vladmir Wiess secured all three points for the Tigers who picked their first win in three matches.

Sumaila's terrific performance for his new side has ensured the side has gone three matches unbeaten in the ongoing league.

The powerful defender neutralized the home side attack making them look ordinary with his strong tackling abilities ensuring his side kept a clean sheet at the Saoud Bin Abdul Rahman Stadium.

The former Asante Kotoko and Sundowns defender scored his first goal for the side in his second game Al Sadd last week.

He has since swept two man-of-the-match awards in the three games played so far for the Tigers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

