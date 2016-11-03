K.P. Boateng and Sulley Muntari ignored by Grant for Egypt clash despite calls for their inclusion

Despite numerous calls from a section of Ghanaians for the inclusion of Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari in the Black Stars squad for the 2018 World Cup clash with the Pharoash of Egypt, Ghana coach Avram Grant ignored the duo in his latest call-up.

The former Chelsea boss released a 23-man squad to face the Egyptians on November 13 in Alexandria in a game that is set to determine the fate of the two for the World Cup.

Former Ghana FA Boss Alhaji MND Jawula had earlier called on the Israeli trainer to recall the two into the team to face the Pharoahs as they possess vast experience.

But the under-pressure Grant decided to ignore the two for the clash, handing Alhassan Wakaso and Andy Yiadom their maiden call ups.

Alhassan Wakaso, younger brother to Mubarak Wakaso, has been in amazing form this season for Portugues side Rio Ave with defender Andy Yiadom who has also been impressive for the Barnsley in the English Championship.

Many however hold the view that Avram Grant ignored the two because they have been barred by the Ghana FA as well as the Government White Paper after Ghana's disastrous World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Kevin Boateng has made seven starts for Las Palmas scoring four goals while Sulley Muntari is still searching for a club after falling out with Saudi side Al Attihad.

Ghana will visit Egypt for the second group game of the 2018 World Cup after a poor start in the campaign drawing with Uganda while Egypt look to build on their opening group win over Congo to punish the Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com