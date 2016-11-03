Avram Grant snubs in-form Rahsid Sumaila in latest Black Stars call-up despite calls for his inclusion

Ghana coach Avram Grant snubs in-form Al Gharafa star Rahsid Sumaila for Ghana's clash with Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 13.

Many had expected the former Chelsea boss to hand the former Asante Kotoko and Sundowns center back a call up following his impressive performance in the season.

Sumaila, 23, has been in tremendous form with Qatar giants Al Gharafa after joining on a season long loan from Kuwait giants Al Qadsia.

The hardworking defender who was a member of Ghana's 2014 World Cup squad was voted the best foreign player in the just ended Kuwait Viva League as well as sweeping the best player and best defender awards for the Kuwait champions.

Sumaila has been voted player of the match on two occasions for Al Gharafa in the three matches he has played for them so far, scoring a goal in the process, since joining a few weeks ago.

The strong defender was a member of the Ghana side that walloped the Pharaohs by 6-1 in the 2014 World Cup qualifier played in Kumasi.

He is seen as a great defender who will not only introduce competition in the team but also add a lot to the Ghana defence.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

