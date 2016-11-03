The unfortunate trio to be left out of Avram Grant's roster

Ghana head coach Avram Grant has named his squad for epic 2018 World Cup qualifier clash against Egypt in Alexandria next week – handing maiden call-ups to Alhassan Wakaso and Andy Yiadom.

But the Israeli trainer did not fail to surprise Ghanaians once again as he decided against inviting a couple of known faces – David Accam, Gilbert Koomson and Enoch Adu Kofi – who were all part of the opening clash against Uganda in Tamale.

DAVID ACCAM

Not too long ago did Accam grant an interview – claiming he is targeting a starting berth in the team – but that will have to wait for another time as he will not travel to Egypt.

"Sometimes you have to respect the coach's decision. They decide which players they need for the game so although I am at times frustrated it's part of the game.I am always ready to play whenever I am called upon.I need to really work hard and push myself to the limit to be able to make it to the first team.”

Despite having a fantastic season in the MLS – winning Chicago Fire top scorer and Most Valuable Player awards – the attacker has been overlooked for budding striker Samuel Tetteh, Jordan Ayew, Ebenezer Assifuah Abdul Majeed Waris and West Ham star Andre Ayew.

In the absence of Gyan – who is ruled out due to injury - one would argue Accam is the best available option but Grant thinks otherwise.

ENOCH ADU KOFI

The Swedish Champion failed to make the cut this time as Alhassan Wakaso has been preferred ahead of him despite his fantastic exploits this season.

Kofi gave a positive account of himself on his debut for the Black Stars in the 1-1 draw against South Africa and was tipped heavily to fill the void of injured Alfred Duncan.

He surely be disappointed with latest snub after aiding Malmo to a record 19th title in Sweden.

GILBERT KOOMSON

Norway-based midfielder Gilbert Koomson was not invited by Black Stars coach Avram Grant for the important clash despite enjoying arguably his finest season.

Koomson has 13 assists to his credit plus three goals.

Koomson earned a surprise call up to the team for the opener against Uganda but this time he was not picked.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports