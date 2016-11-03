Andy Yiadom: Five things you didn't know about Black Star's debutant

Seventh best dribbler in the Championship this season

The Championship is blessed with some fine dribblers this season, although the top 10 dribblers after 12 games of the season don't feature some of the names that may immediately spring to mind when one thinks of the best dribblers in the second tier.

Barnsley's Andy Yiadom has been deployed as a right-back for much of this season, making his average of 2.7 dribbles a game (joint with Leeds' Sacko) really rather impressive, and also makes him the only defender in the top 10, although he is also capable of playing as a winger. Trained under Edgar Davids

Since 2010, Edgar Davids had been living in North London with his partner and had been participating in street football as well as managing Sunday league amateur side Brixton United. On 11 October 2012, Davids joined League Two side Barnet in a player-manager role, alongside Mark Robson. That was when Yiadom got the chance to train under Davids.

Yiadom played an important role during Barnet's 2012-13 season. He was preferred as the right sided winger in Edgar Davids' 4-5-1 formation, with Ricky Holmes on the opposite wing. Can operate in two positions

Andy Yiadom is a versatile player who can play as a right or left full-back or winger. He has even been asked to play in central midfield in emergency for Barnsley. Yiadom has made 12 appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship, but yet to score a goal. Former captain of Barnet

Yiadom was a former captain of English Football League two side Barnet. Yiadom joined Barnet from Braintree Town in January 2012 and made 177 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals. He ended his four year association with

Barnet this summer joining Championship side Barnsley on a free. Born in England, started his career at Watford

Andrew Kyere "Andy" Yiadom was born on 2nd December 1991 in Holloway, London.

He started his career in the youth team of Watford but wasn't offered a professional contract at the end of his scholarship. He signed for Conference Premier club Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2010. He only stayed for one season at Hayes before moving on to newly promoted Premier club Braintree Town in August 2011, following a trial at League Two club Bristol Rovers.

