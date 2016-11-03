Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana Football: Nassam Yakubu resigns from Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer  Nassam Yakubu has officially resigned from the club, the club have confirmed.

Earlier today Pulse.com.gh reported that the former Medeama SC trainer is contemplating on quitting his job as the club's goalkeeper's trainer, adding that he will decide on his future by the close of the week.

Lo and behold,  Yakubu who doubles as  Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer wrote to the club's management of his decision to quit.

A portion of the club's statement reads:
'The Board and Management of Accra Hearst of Oak wish to inform the general public especially supporters of the club that, it has today accepted the request by Mr Yakubu Nassam to resign his position as the goalkeeper's trainer of the club.'

Yakubu is the latest technical member of the club to resign after the resignation of Yaw Preko who resigned last Friday.

Yakubu joined Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

It's retaliation which is an act of unforgiveness and not awareness.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img