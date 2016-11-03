Ghana Football: Nassam Yakubu resigns from Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer Nassam Yakubu has officially resigned from the club, the club have confirmed.

Earlier today Pulse.com.gh reported that the former Medeama SC trainer is contemplating on quitting his job as the club's goalkeeper's trainer, adding that he will decide on his future by the close of the week.

Lo and behold, Yakubu who doubles as Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer wrote to the club's management of his decision to quit.

A portion of the club's statement reads:

'The Board and Management of Accra Hearst of Oak wish to inform the general public especially supporters of the club that, it has today accepted the request by Mr Yakubu Nassam to resign his position as the goalkeeper's trainer of the club.'

Yakubu is the latest technical member of the club to resign after the resignation of Yaw Preko who resigned last Friday.

Yakubu joined Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

