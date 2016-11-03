Ghana names two debutants in squad for Egypt clash

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named 23 players for this month's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria.

Portugal-based midfielder Alhassan Wakaso and defender Andy Yiadom of English Championship side Barnsley were handed their first Black Stars call-ups for the game on 13 November.

England-based Andre Ayew, who plays for West Ham United, returns to the national team after missing the previous game against Uganda in Tamale last month.

Ayew will lead the team that is dominated by players who have played recently in the Black Stars following injury to captain Asamoah Gyan.

Injury also forced coach Avram to exclude Juventus playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah from the squad for the game.

The Black Stars will open their pre-match camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday morning with all the players expected to join the team by Monday.

The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday – 11th November. The Black Stars match with Egypt will be played on Sunday 13th November in Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Ghana will be chasing their first win in Group E of the qualifiers after drawing against Uganda last month.

Egypt lead Group E with three points – two more than second-placed Ghana and Uganda.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Alhassan Wakaso (Rio Ave, Portugal), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland)

–