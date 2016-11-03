Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 18:55 CET

Ghana Football: Nassamu Yakubu yet to decide future at Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer Nassamu Yakubu has intimated that he is yet to decide on his future with the club.

After Yaw Preko's resignation as the club's acting coach, there have been viral media reports stressing that Yakubu will also tendered in his resignation.

But Yakubu who also doubles as goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars says he is yet to decide whether to stay at the club for the upcoming Ghana Premier League which has been tentatively fixed for December 18.

'I have not yet reached a conclusion about my future at the club. I will communicate with management with regards to my stance by close of week, but for now, I'm still the goalkeepers' trainer of the club,' said Yakubu.

The Phobians are yet to start their pre-season due to unpaid salaries.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

All faces have an honest look in sleep, only when they wake do good or evil show in them, good and Evil are nor qualities born in man more often than not, they arise from our Education
By: Suberu Salam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img