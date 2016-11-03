Who Wins What At The 6th MTN FA Cup Awards Ceremony?

Four players will be gunning for the topmost award for the ceremony which will be held on Friday November 11, 2016 at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

The nominees for the 2015/15 Player of The Season are Gideon Waja of WAFA, Akoto Danso of Okwahu United, Latif Blessing of Liberty Professionals and Yaw Anorl of Bechem United.

The Defender of The Season is a contest between Alfred Nelson of Bechem United, Daniel Egyin of Hasaacas and Kadri Mohammed of Ashanti Gold.

Top Scorer of The Season goes to Yaw Arnol of Bechem United, Promising Player of The Season is between Asempah Prince of Bechem United, Akoto Danso of Okwahu United and Abass Mohammed of Okwahu United

Referee of The Season is between Awal Mohammed, Maxwell Hanson and Reginald Larthbridge. Assistant Referee of The Season will go to Nii Kotei Kotey, Bernad Asare or Eric Owusu Mensah.

Most Promising Referee is between Jones Akubien, Emmanuel Ansah and Bernard Domfeh. Goalkeeper of The Season is a contest between young Asempah Prince of Bechem United and Abass Mohammed of Okwahu United.

For Goal of The Season, the FA Cup Committee is awaiting the nominees. Mc Of the Season goes to Albert Commey -Aryeetey

Coach of The Season is between Zacharias Manuel of Bechem Utd, Ibrahim Merigah of Okwahu Utd, George Lamptey of Liberty Professionals and J. K. Fosu of Wa Rockets.

Special Awards will be given to Ibrahim Dossey, Robert Duncan and Abeiku Wilson Fair Play goes to Wa Rockets. Special Mention will be made for some Media Houses that promoted the tournament.