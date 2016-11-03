Ghana exclude injured key player Asamoah Gyan for crucial Egypt clash

Head coach Avram Grant overlooked crocked Asamoah Gyan is his squad for this month's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gyan suffered an injury during Al Ahli's final training session on Tuesday ahead of the league match against Hatta.

He sat out the 6-0 win and will undergo tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.

Gyan made a return to the team last month and captained the Black Stars in the 0-0 draw with Uganda.

The Shanghai SIPG-owned player has been in fine scoring form by tallying four league goals.

