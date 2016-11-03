Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana exclude injured key player Asamoah Gyan for crucial Egypt clash

Head coach Avram Grant overlooked crocked Asamoah Gyan is his squad for this month's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gyan suffered an injury during Al Ahli's final training session on Tuesday ahead of the league match against Hatta.

He sat out the 6-0 win and will undergo tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.

Gyan made a return to the team last month and captained the Black Stars in the 0-0 draw with Uganda.

The Shanghai SIPG-owned player has been in fine scoring form by tallying four league goals.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

in life we all make mistakes, accepting it and making amends as soon as possible is wat matters.
By: kes
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img