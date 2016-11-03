Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana lose key Juventus superstar Kwadwo Asamoah for Egypt clash

Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah is unavailable for the Black Stars this month for the all-important FIFA 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Egypt due to his physical frailties.

The talented midfielder returned to the pitch after recovering from a knee injury last month but has missed a couple of matches for Juventus.

Asamoah's return to the full fitness was seen a massive boost for the Black Stars who made a jerky start in the qualifiers.

