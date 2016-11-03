Ghana lose key Juventus superstar Kwadwo Asamoah for Egypt clash

Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah is unavailable for the Black Stars this month for the all-important FIFA 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Egypt due to his physical frailties.

The talented midfielder returned to the pitch after recovering from a knee injury last month but has missed a couple of matches for Juventus.

Asamoah's return to the full fitness was seen a massive boost for the Black Stars who made a jerky start in the qualifiers.

