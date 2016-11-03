Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 17:25 CET

Profile of Black Stars newboy Andy Yiadom of Barnsley

Andy Yiadom was born in Holloway, London and started his career in the youth team of Watford.

The 24-year-old but was not offered a professional contract at the end of his scholarship.

He signed for Conference Premier club Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2010.

Yiadom only stayed for one season at Hayes before moving on to newly promoted Premier club Braintree Town in August 2011, following a trial at League Two club Bristol Rovers

He can play as a right or left full-back or winger but has been asked to play in central midfield in emergency for Barnsley.

Yiadom has made 13 appearances for Barnsley this season in the Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Promises,the tactics in politics.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img