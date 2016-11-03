Profile of Black Stars newboy Andy Yiadom of Barnsley

Andy Yiadom was born in Holloway, London and started his career in the youth team of Watford.

The 24-year-old but was not offered a professional contract at the end of his scholarship.

He signed for Conference Premier club Hayes & Yeading United in the summer of 2010.

Yiadom only stayed for one season at Hayes before moving on to newly promoted Premier club Braintree Town in August 2011, following a trial at League Two club Bristol Rovers

He can play as a right or left full-back or winger but has been asked to play in central midfield in emergency for Barnsley.

Yiadom has made 13 appearances for Barnsley this season in the Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com