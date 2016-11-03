Martha Bissah, former Youth Olympic gold medalist, is set to begin her career on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) circuit in America after she was listed on the 2016 Women's Cross Country Roster of the Norfolk State University.

Martha Bissah, 19, who is the only Olympic golden girl of Ghana has been offered a majoring in Business Management on an athletic scholarship at the Virginia-based (NSU), but will use her natural talents to compete for honours on the track at her new school.

Martha was named in the 13-woman Cross Country Roster of the Spartans.

She will be coached by Kenneth Giles, the Director of Track and Field Programmes and Donald Bond, Assist Women's Cross Country Coach at NSU.

Her departure to the United States of America (USA) was through the effort of Uncle George, former President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).