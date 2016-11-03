All you need to know about debutants Alhassan Wakaso and Andy Yiadom

Ghana coach Avram Grant has introduced two new faces to the Ghana squad set to face Egypt. In comes English based Andy Yiadom and Portuguese midfielder Alhassan Wakaso. The two are highly unknown within the Ghanaian community but Avram has shown with the inclusion of Daniel Amartey and Kwesi Appiah that names count for nothing under his regime.

Here are some details about the new Black Stars newbies.

Andy Yiadom:

Yiadom is a 25 year old full back who plays for Barnsley in the English Championship. Blessed with pace and power, the London born player has perfected the art of playing as a winger too. He began at Hayes & Yeading United but his major breakthrough came at League Two club Barnsley where he played under the guidance of Dutch star Edgar Davids where he predominantly played as a winger. In his spell at the Hive stadium, he made 169 appearances scoring 14 goals. He ended his four year association with

Barnet this summer joining Championship side Barnsley on a free.

Alhassan Wakaso:

Cast in the same mold as his brother Mubarak, Alhassan Wakaso is tough tackling defensive midfielder well known for his grit and tenacity in midfield. Alhassan is well known for his high tackling and marking attributes as well as the ability to play short simple passes. The Rio Ave midfielder differs with his brother in terms of preferred foot with the Portuguese midfielder right footed as opposed to his brother’s left foot. Wakaso made his way to Portugal in 2009 playing for second tier side Portimonense. His breakthrough came in 2013 when he signed for first division side Rio Ave.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin