Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 3 November 2016 15:55 CET

Champions League: Pochettino blasts 'embarrassing' Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino warned his Tottenham flops they are on the brink of Champions League elimination after an "embarrassing" defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pochettino's side crashed to a 1-0 loss at Wembley on Wednesday that leaves them third in Group E with just two games remaining.

If Tottenham lose in Monaco in their next fixture and Leverkusen beat CSKA Moscow, the north Londoners would be eliminated from the competition and Pochettino knows they will have to improve dramatically to make the knockout stages.

"Now we must win against Monaco, if not forget Champions League. That is the truth," he said.

"If we win that one, then we must win against CSKA. If not, bye bye Champions League.

"Of course we need to improve. We don't have much time. We need to lift the players because they were very disappointed. We need to look in the mirror and say 'come on we need to improve'.

"If we aren't realistic in our analysis it is difficult to improve."

play

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min takes on Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs during their UEFA Champions League group E match (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

J.J.RAWLINGS 1981 -->"It's illegal for any person or persons to belong to or operate under any Party. The council of State is abolished." ASK IF HE REALLY UNDERSTOOD HIMSELF THAT NONSENSE TALK.
By: ATWIMA KWAME (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img