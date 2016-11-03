Champions League: Pochettino blasts 'embarrassing' Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino warned his Tottenham flops they are on the brink of Champions League elimination after an "embarrassing" defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pochettino's side crashed to a 1-0 loss at Wembley on Wednesday that leaves them third in Group E with just two games remaining.

If Tottenham lose in Monaco in their next fixture and Leverkusen beat CSKA Moscow, the north Londoners would be eliminated from the competition and Pochettino knows they will have to improve dramatically to make the knockout stages.

"Now we must win against Monaco, if not forget Champions League. That is the truth," he said.

"If we win that one, then we must win against CSKA. If not, bye bye Champions League.

"Of course we need to improve. We don't have much time. We need to lift the players because they were very disappointed. We need to look in the mirror and say 'come on we need to improve'.

"If we aren't realistic in our analysis it is difficult to improve."

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min takes on Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs during their UEFA Champions League group E match (AFP)

