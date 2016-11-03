Aduana Stars and Wa All Stars in tug-of-war for Hearts midfielder Sabahn Laryea



Aduana Stars and Wa All Stars are reportedly jostling for the signature of out-of- contract Hearts midfielder Sabahn Laryea.

Laryea is reportdly dragging his feet to renew his contract with the Phobians which has prompted the two clubs to enquire about his availability.

According to multiple reports, the midfielder has held separate meetings with officials of the two clubs as he weigh his options on his long-term future.

Wa All Stars are hoping to entice the youngster into their fold as they will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

Laryea was a regular under coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi but lost his place after he was sacked.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com