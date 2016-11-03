Egypt stable to host World Cup qualifier against Ghana



Egypt's ambassador to Ghana Mohammed Heider insists his country is politically stable to host the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars in Alexandria.

Security concerns have been raised ahead of the titanic clash after reports emerged this week claiming ultra fans were plotting to attack Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant.

The North African country has been turmoil for the past two years, which led to the temporal halt of football matches

But the diplomat has moved to quash the growing fears insisting his country is politically stable to host the crunch tie..

He told Starr FM: 'Politically Egypt is stable. Egypt is safe. Egypt has an elected President. We have no problem with security or stability whatsoever,"

'To my knowledge and understanding the place is One Hundred percent safe.

'Not only for Ghanaians but for everyone who is in Egypt. Everything is perfect and we are in good standing at the moment.'

Egypt will be seeking revenge over Ghana after losing heavily to the West Africans in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

