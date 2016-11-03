Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 15:41 CET

City Denies Messi Rumpus

By Daily Guide
Aguero and Messi
Manchester City have denied reports of an altercation in the tunnel involving Lionel Messi after their Champions League game with Barcelona, a club source has told ESPN FC.

Cadena Cope  claimed Messi confronted an unnamed City player after the latter had provoked him as both teams left the pitch following Barca’s  3-1 defeat  at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Spanish radio station reported that Messi allegedly shouted, “stupid, come here and show your face, don’t hide” as the City player in question rushed into the changing room.

Messi reportedly waited outside the City changing room for some time before his Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero intervened to calm him down.

City striker Aguero played down the incident afterwards, saying Messi had said to him that there was nothing to worry about.

“From what I know, nothing serious happened,” he is quoted as saying by  Sport . “I heard Leo say something but then he told me that nothing had happened.”

Messi scored Barca’s opener but City, who had failed to beat the Catalan club in five previous attempts, hit back with two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Kevin De Bruyne.

Barca are two points clear of City at the top of Group C with two games remaining.

WE MUST BE READY TO EXERT EVERY EFFORT TO PREVENT THE USE OF RELIGIOUS DIFFERENCES AS AN INSTRUMENT OF HATRED
By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI,HH-
