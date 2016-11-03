Move Over Lionel: There's a new 'Messi' in town and he's called Messi!

The world has seen it all with respect to the genius of Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

From his sheer brilliance on the football pitch to recognition and award winning outside of the pitch, Lionel Messi has done it all in football.

Argentina saw this and are offering the entire football world another Messi.

This is Joaquin Messi, a 14-year-old football player who is currently with Newell's Old Boys, the first club five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi played for.

Arguably the best football player in the world and Joaquin have a lot of things in common aside the name that has reigned high in football in the last decade, Messi.

14-year-old Joaquin Messi is also a fan of Barcelona and is already considered in Argentina as the new Messi, well the real Messi.

The boy is no related to Lionel Messi but his parents wanted him to follow the footsteps of the Barcelona star thereby making him join Newelll's Old Boys.

Joaquin Messi said in an interview with the Spanish press:

'Without a doubt, my idol is Lionel Messi. I want to become like him. I always choose FC Barcelona whenever I play video games!'

El otro Messi de Newell´s: se llama JoaquÃ­n y tiene 14 aÃ±os https://t.co/MvyYvItNZo https://t.co/Sh5NSRHoAF — Telefe Noticias (@telefenoticias) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

