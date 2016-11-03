Ghana Football: Nasamu Yakubu yet to decide future at Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer Nasamu Yakubu has intimidated that he is yet to decide on his future with the club.

After Yaw Preko's resignation as the club's acting coach, there have been viral media reports stressing that Yakubu will also tendered in his resignation.

But Yakubu who also doubles as goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars says he is yet to decide whether to stay at the club for the upcoming Ghana Premier League which has been tentatively fixed for December 18.

'I have not yet reached a conclusion about my future at the club. I will communicate with management with regards to my stance by close of week, but for now, I'm still the goalkeepers' trainer of the club,' said Yakubu.

The Phobians are yet to start their pre-season due to unpaid salaries.

