Osama Nabil has rated Pharaohs clash against the Black Stars as the most important game in the history of Egyptian football.

Egypt are looking forward to qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup since 1990 in Italy, having been drawn this time around in group E of the 2018 qualifiers alongside Ghana, Congo and Uganda.

The Pharaohs got a good start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign when they edged Congo 1-2 in Brazzaville, but their second game of the qualifiers is against Ghana- a side that hammered them 7-3 on aggregate in the 2014 FIFA World Cup play-off.

With that defeat fresh in the minds of the Egyptians, the assistant coach of Hector Cuper, who is a native of the land thinks that Egypt will be playing the most important game in the nation's history.

'Our match against Ghana is the most important in history of Egyptian football, we want to win the game in order to move a step closer to the World Cup,' he told kingfut.com

Nabih made it clear that the team is currently focusing on their World Cup qualifiers clash against the Black Stars.

'Facing Ghana in the AFCON again will benefit us, however, at the moment we fully concentrate on our World Cup qualifiers match,' he added.

'We want to send a message to Africa, to know that we are back to compete in the advanced rounds of all African tournaments, either through the National team or clubs like Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final,' he concluded.

Egypt will host Ghana on 13th November, 2016 in Alexandria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh