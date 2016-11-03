Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
3 November 2016

Ebenezer Assifuah: Ghanaian striker scores in Sion 5-2 victory

Ghanaian forward, Ebenezer Assifuah registered his name on the scoresheet when his side FC Sion walloped FC Schaffhausen 5-2 on Wednesday in the Swiss Cup.

The golden ball winner of the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup brought life back to FC Sions game in the 102nd minute of extra-time at a time they were trailing the lower division side by 2-1 to restore parity in the game.

Assifuah goal revived Sions' hopes, as they went ahead to score three goals in the process to progress to the next stage of the contest.

