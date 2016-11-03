FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: CAF appoints Gabonese match officials for Ghana-Egypt clash

Gabonese centre referee, Eric Otogo Castane and his compatriots have been named to officiate Egypt's 2018 FIFA World cup qualifying game against Ghana.

His two assistants for the game are Theophille Vinga and Moussounda Montel .

Otogo was the knight of the whistle when Ghana thrashed hosts Equatorial Guinea in the semi-finals of the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to set a date with Ivory Coast in the final.

The Pharoahs of Egypt will host the Blacks Stars on 13th November 2016 in the quest to avenge the 2013 6-1 mauling suffered at the hands of the West African powerhouse and also ensure their keep their qualification hopes alive.

