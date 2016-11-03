Prince Owusu's rich experience will help the team improve

By Angela Ayimbire

Accra, Nov 2, GNA - Mr. William Klutse, Technical Director of Inter Allies Football Club, has said that the newly appointed head coach Prince Owusu, has a very rich experience on the local and international scene, which could propel the club to greater heights in the league.

He said coach Owusu assisted coach Kwesi Appiah very well in Sudan and has gained much experience from him and his work with some premier clubs, makes him the best man for Inter Allies.

'He has the knowledge and know-how to transform a team like Inter Allies into a winning side,' he stated.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Klutse said they expect to see the best of their new coach in the pre- season and the new football season as well.

'We are expecting him to first and foremost develop new talents and also do well to ensure our survival through the premier league.

'He has been tasked to take the club to the top six in the tournament and that is our target.

"If he is able to do better than, we will be fine, but the minimum requirement from him is to be among the top six,' he mentioned.

Mr. Klutse said they are not aware of the new calendar for the league and would not want to move to pre-season training, since it will require the team to move abroad to train with maximum concentration.

He also noted that the club's poor performance was partly as a result of lack of resources and that they are hoping for sponsorships this season from the FA to help push the club.

'Inter Allies are always looking for fresh talents and we believe the current team is capable of surviving and doing better. We recruited new players who struggled through the last season but have improved now and will carry it on to the coming season', he said.

Owusu has just finished his contract with Medeama FC and will start training hopefully on November 9 with his new team, Inter Allies. GNA