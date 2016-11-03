Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 09:55 CET

Jose Mourinho: Manchester United boss fined and banned

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been banned for one match and fined £58,000 for two separate offences.

Mourinho, sent to the stands by Clattenburg for the second-half, accepted that charge and will watch United's game at Swansea on Sunday from the directors' box at the Liberty Stadium.

An independent regulatory commission heard that Mourinho accepted the comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor ahead of the game against Liverpool last month constituted improper conduct but denied they brought the game into disrepute, in contravention of Rule E3(1).

The commission found the disrepute element of the charge proven and as well as being fined, Mourinho was warned as to his future conduct.

A one-match ban means Mourinho will be back on the touchline with old foe Arsene Wenger when Manchester United host Arsenal after the international break on November 19 - live on Sky Sports.

Sports News

