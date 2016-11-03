Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Fatau Dauda rubbishes claims he is set to make a u-turn to AshGold

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has denied claims he is set to return to AshGold months after declaring he was finished with the club.

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper terminated an eleven year association with the Miners but reports emerged last month that he was set to return to the Obuasi.

'It's not true that I am set to return to AshGold who ever said that I don't know where he got that from,' Dauda told said

'I am here and I am working hard because I know that something good will happen to me very soon.'

Dauda was the goalkeeper when AshGold won the league last season.

