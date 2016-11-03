Ghana winger Christian Atsu wants to score more goals for Newcastle United

Christian Atsu admits he has been wasteful for Newcastle United and wants to be highly clinical in front of goal.

The on-loan Chelsea player is down the pecking order and second choice to Matt Ritchie.

But he was recently handed a start in the EFL Cup against Preston North End where he hit the woodwork on two occasions.

''I want to score goals,'' he told the Shields Gazette. ''I want to help the team in any way. I just want to be a better player in each and every aspect.

''I can't continue missing chances like that. I need to work harder. I was very frustrated I didn't score, but I was very happy we won. I want to add more goals to my game. I want to improve in every area.''

