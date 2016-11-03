Crocked Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan to undergo test today



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan will be assessed by Al Ahli medics today (Thursday), after he missed the side's 6-0 demolition of Hatta on Wednesday which has thrown his availability for his country's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in serious doubt.

The 30-year-old was forced out of the team's training session on Tuesday amid fears he could be set for the sidelines.

The former Sunderland hitman will get to know the severity of the injury today (Thursday).

Ghana coach Avram Grant will be waiting nervously to discover the extent of injury suffered by his top marksman even though it appears he will miss the titanic clash against the Pharaohs on November 13.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals from over 90 appearances and largely seen as the main source of goals for the Black Stars over the last decade.

The two giants clash at the Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium with a record-high 75,000 spectators allowed to attend, a number unmatched since the Port Said massacre over 4 years ago.

