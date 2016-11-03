2016 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egyptian FA decides not to provide any special security for Ghana

Egyptian Football Association has decided not to provide any special security measures during the Pharoahs 2016 FIFA World Cup game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

There have been reports of plots by some Egyptian fans to attack the Israeli head coach of Ghana, Avram Grant when he arrives in Egypt for the encounter.

Although, the Ghana Football Association are worried about the rumours circulating and there have been suggestions to beef up security to ensure the safety of Avram Grant and the playing body, the Egyptian FA have rejected such request.

'Ghana is a normal team just like any other opponent that visits Egypt, the security measures will not see any change,' Egypt FA executive director Tharwat Sweilam told DMC Sports TV.

'We don't care about the nationality of their manager or any other thing, we know well the capabilities of our security forces and their ability to guard any national team. We don't want to dispel our concentration, we know well they [Ghana] are attempting to do so but we don't want to keep reiterating these statements in the media.'

'The most important thing for us is winning against Ghana in order to move closer towards World Cup qualification,' he concluded.

Ghana will come face to face against Egypt on 13th November, 2016 in Alexandria for the 2016 FIFA World Cup

