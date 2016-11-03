When you listen to the Kevin-Prince Boateng apologists, you will think he is Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rolled into one. You will think that in Cairo he will take Egypt apart on his own, sink Uganda in Kampala by playing everywhere on the field and dazzle in Brazzaville. You will think he will be superman for Ghana at the Nations Cup in Gabon too. Ghana needs him, we are told. Some say he will improve the Black Stars because his experience is priceless, because there is no one like him.

A lot of that is hot air and follows the general trend of classic exaggeration that has underlined the fuss about him and continues to pop up every now and then. This idea that Boateng somehow is the missing piece in Ghana's qualification jigsaw also ignores the player's history with Ghana.

On the football front you can count the number of good games he has played with Ghana on one hand. As a football player whether with club or country, there has been little to suggest he is worth the special treatment that those queuing to remind us how important he is want us to buy into. And off the football field, the baggage that he has demonstrated he carries is not worth what he brings to bear on the team.

Six years ago in Milton Keynes he made his Ghana debut against Latvia and was honest enough to suggest he was wearing the colours of Ghana because Germany said no to him. He had, he said made a decision with his head not his heart and promised to fall in love. It has never happened. Instead he has behaved like the friend who picks up a phone to call you when he is desperate need, uses your influence or help and then disappears without a trace, tells everyone how weak you are and then pops up another day with a request because he or she knows you think he is special.

