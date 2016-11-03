Ebenezer Assifuah: Ghanaian striker scores in Scion 5-2 victory

Ghanaian forward, Ebenezer Assifuah registered his name on the scoresheet when his side FC Scion walloped FC Schaffhausen 5-2 on Wednesday in the Swiss Cup.

The golden ball winner of the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup brought life back to FC Scions game in the 102nd minute of extra-time at a time they were trailing the lower division side by 2-1 to restore parity in the game.

Assifuah goal revived Scions' hopes, as they went ahead to score three goals in the process to progress to the next stage of the contest.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh