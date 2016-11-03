Defender Joseph Adjei debuts for Cape Town City FC; tastes win in PSL encounter

Former Wa All Stars defender Joseph Adjei debuted for Cape Town City FC on Wednesday by coming off the bench in their 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Absa Premiership.

The centre-back replaced Aubrey Ngoma in the 86th minute as his side held onto Lehlohonolo Michael Majoro's 23rd minute goal for the points.

Adjei, a former Ghana U20 defender, joined the newly promoted South African top-flight side in August.

Cape Town City FC are fifth on the table after eight matches.

