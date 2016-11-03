2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: CAF appoints Gabonese officials for Egypt vs Ghana cracker

Famous Gabonese referee Eric Otogo Castane and counterparts have been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football for the 2018 World Cup cracker between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Theophille Vinga and Moussounda Montel will be assisting him in the game.

The famous Otogo Castane is hugely remembered for officiating Ghana's clash with Equatorial Guinea at the 2015 Afcon.

Ghana will be hosted by Egypt in Alexandria on the 13th of this month in a game that will decide the chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russua by both teams.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com