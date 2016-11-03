Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 3 November 2016 08:25 CET

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: CAF appoints Gabonese officials for Egypt vs Ghana cracker

Famous Gabonese referee Eric Otogo Castane and counterparts have been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football for the 2018 World Cup cracker between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Theophille Vinga and Moussounda Montel will be assisting him in the game.

The famous Otogo Castane is hugely remembered for officiating Ghana's clash with Equatorial Guinea at the 2015 Afcon.

Ghana will be hosted by Egypt in Alexandria on the 13th of this month in a game that will decide the chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russua by both teams.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Friendship:is friction.
By: Adjei Agyei-Baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img