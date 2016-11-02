Leicester held to scoreless draw

A last-gasp save from Denmark-born Kasper Schmeichel meant Leicester clung on for a 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in their matchday four Champions League game on Wednesday.

Leicester came into the game with dreams of winning Group G but are not through to the last-16 yet despite their table-topping ten points with Porto second on seven and Copenhagen third on five with two games left.

Schmeichel's late crucial save came in the 90th minute as Copenhagen launched a late assault on Leicester and with a pinpoint cross centre-forward Andreas Corneleus angled a header toward the bottom corner that looked destined to clinch all three points.

The forward held his head in his hands when the Danish international 'keeper got a good hand the header.

The stopper had stopped another flying effort earlier in the game and will grab all the headlines in Denmark on Thursday.

It was one of the best moments of the evening for the home fans as their shaven-headed coach Stale Solbakken trudged glumly along the touchline as his charges failed to deliver a goal.

Copenhagen's Paraguayan striker Federico Santander stretched the Leicester defence and loitered at the back post every time a cross came over, keeping Schmeichel on his toes without seriously threatening him.

Leicester, however, were no better even if the Premier League champions edged the Danes 1-0 last time out.

Copenhagen 'keeper Robin Olsen ran out of his goal to kick away a long ball over the top but sliced his effort and was forced into a panicked scramble back to goal, where the limpest of shots on goal eventually came from Ghana's Daniel Amartey on 33.

A former Copenhagen player, Amartey produced a series of frustratingly poor shots from distance as his teammates hesitated outside the home box.

Leicester also relied on the long ball for long periods and if in Jamie Vardy they had perhaps the liveliest man on the field Copenhagen marked him out of the game.

Vardy was consistently crowded out, especially when he lingered uncharacteristically just before halftime when his shot from the edge of the box was smothered by a cluster of converging Copenhagen players.

Midfielder Riyad Mahrez ran onto a pass from Danny Drinkwater in the 70th minute only to be cheekily dispossessed by Erik Johansson while he was eying a shot.