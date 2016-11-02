CAF names officials for 2016 Africa Women's Cup

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have named match officials for the tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroun.

The Referees are 11 accompanied with 14 assistants from Mauritius, Rwanda, Zambia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Cameroun, Togo, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Swaziland and the assistant officials from Tunisia, Mauritius, Malawi, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Botswana, Kenya, Mal, Madagascar, Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal.

The tournament will be held from 19 November to 3 December 2016 in the Cameroonian cities of YaoundÃ© and Limbe.

Host Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe make up Group A whilst holders Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Mali are paired in Group B.

Meanwhile, no Ghanaian female referee was selected to officiate in the impending competition. GNA