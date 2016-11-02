Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 23:00 CET

CAF names officials for 2016 Africa Women's Cup

By GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have named match officials for the tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroun.

The Referees are 11 accompanied with 14 assistants from Mauritius, Rwanda, Zambia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Cameroun, Togo, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Swaziland and the assistant officials from Tunisia, Mauritius, Malawi, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Botswana, Kenya, Mal, Madagascar, Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal.

The tournament will be held from 19 November to 3 December 2016 in the Cameroonian cities of YaoundÃ© and Limbe.

Host Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe make up Group A whilst holders Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Mali are paired in Group B.

Meanwhile, no Ghanaian female referee was selected to officiate in the impending competition. GNA

Sports News

SILENCE IS SOMETIMES THE BEST ANSWER
By: Mishael(dadamishael@
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img