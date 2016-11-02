Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghanaian whizkid Gabriel Kyeremateng impresses despite Dortmund loss in UEFA Youth League

German-born Ghanaian teenager Gabriel Kyeremateng played the first 45 minutes for Borussia Dortmund U19 in their 1-0 home loss against Sporting CP U19 side in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday evening.

The 17-year-old was replaced at the interval after seemingly running out of gas.

Kyeremateng was born to Ghanaian parents in the European country and holds a German passport.

He has featured in four games in the competition for the Germans and scored the equaliser in the reverse fixture last month.

