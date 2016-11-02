Malik Akowuah' move to Hearts 'inconclusive but close'

Malik Akowuah's proposed move to Hearts of Oak is 'inconclusive but close', GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Phobians will have to wait till Friday to know if the Yellow and Mauves have accepted their offer for the hugely talented enforcer.

Hearts officials have held advanced talks with Medeama president Moses Armah but the deal has not been concretized, insiders have told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com

State-owned Graphic Sports reported on Wednesday that the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have accepted a bid from Hearts for the services of the midfielder.

But GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate the Phobians must wait a little longer to have their man.

Hearts must agree personal terms the player's representative with Medeama yet to accept the offer despite given assurances.

Akowuah has been one of the most standout performers for Medeama since he joined from Ashantigold.

The former Great Olympics combative midfielder has been a key cog in the side but has consistently revealed his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com