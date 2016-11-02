Former WAFA starlet Gideon Mensah excels as Red Bull Salzburg whitewash Kazakhstan side Kairat 8-1 in UEFA Youth League

Ghanaian youth defender Gideon Mensah excelled in defence for Red Bull Salzburg's U19 side who demolished Kazakhstan side Kairat 8-1 in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old starred in defence for the Austrians who mauled their opponents by scoring 6 goals in the second-half at the Red Bull Arena.

Mensah, a former player in the Ghana Premier League for WAFA, recently returned from injury and joined the U19 squad to improve his match fitness.

