Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 21:10 CET

Former WAFA starlet Gideon Mensah excels as Red Bull Salzburg whitewash Kazakhstan side Kairat 8-1 in UEFA Youth League

Ghanaian youth defender Gideon Mensah excelled in defence for Red Bull Salzburg's U19 side who demolished Kazakhstan side Kairat 8-1 in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old starred in defence for the Austrians who mauled their opponents by scoring 6 goals in the second-half at the Red Bull Arena.

Mensah, a former player in the Ghana Premier League for WAFA, recently returned from injury and joined the U19 squad to improve his match fitness.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Life itself is valueless but Life is"
By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img