Jose Mourinho handed one-match touchline ban and fined

Jose Mourinho has been given a one-match ban after he was sent to the stands during Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Burnley, and

Mourinho will serve the ban for the trip to Swansea after he was found to have used foul and abusive language during United’s game against Burnley.

“Mourinho will serve an immediate one-match touchline ban after he admitted using abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official and accepted the standard penalty,” read a statement on the FA’s website.

“The incident happened in or around the tunnel area during half-time of United's game against Burnley on 30 October 2016.”

"As well as the suspension, the standard penalty for this breach of FA Rule E3 also includes an £8,000 fine."

In addition to the £8,000 fine, the Portuguese coach was also hit with a £50,000 fine in relation to comments he made on October 17 ahead of Manchester United’s match against Liverpool.

“Jose Mourinho has been fined £50,000 in relation to media comments he made prior to Manchester United's game at Liverpool on 17 October 2016," the statement added.

Mourinho charged by FA for referee comments ahead of Liverpool match

“An Independent Regulatory Commission heard that Mourinho accepted the comments he made on 14 October 2016 constituted improper conduct but denied they brought the game into disrepute, in contravention of Rule E3(1).

“The Commission found the disrepute element of the charge proven and as well as being fined, Mourinho was warned as to his future conduct."