2 November 2016

Bechem United could sign out-of-favour Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu - report


Bechem United could hand out-of-favour Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu a career lifeline ahead of the new season.

According to reports, the Hunters are seeking to sign the experienced defender ahead of a busy schedule next season.

Akuffu is deemed to surplus to requirement at Kotoko and has been told to look elsewhere.

The 30-year-old is reported to have been hurt by decision of the Porcupine Warriors but could be handed a career lifeline by United.

He could reunite with former Kotoko teammate Amed Toure, who has joined the FA Cup champions.

Who is to be blaim.The diffeaters are blaiming the winners for not performing and the winners are also blaiming the lossers for their miss managements.
By: Afrifa
