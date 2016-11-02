Bechem United could sign out-of-favour Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu - report



Bechem United could hand out-of-favour Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu a career lifeline ahead of the new season.

According to reports, the Hunters are seeking to sign the experienced defender ahead of a busy schedule next season.

Akuffu is deemed to surplus to requirement at Kotoko and has been told to look elsewhere.

The 30-year-old is reported to have been hurt by decision of the Porcupine Warriors but could be handed a career lifeline by United.

He could reunite with former Kotoko teammate Amed Toure, who has joined the FA Cup champions.

