2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan out of Egypt clash

Ghana have been dealt a massive blow as skipper Asamoah Gyan has ruled himself out of the Black Stars clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt eleven days to the game.

The prolific Al Ahli Dubai forward Asamoah Gyan confirmed that it will be hard for him to be fit in time to face Egypt in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers after sustaining an injury at training on Tuesday.

Gyan was excluded from the team that beat Hatta 6-0 today due to injury, which forced the player to reveal that he's running out of time to make the Black Stars' crucial encounter against Egypt.

'It will be very hard to participate in Ghana's encounter against the Pharaohs on the 13th of November in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers,' Gyan was quoted by UAE portal 24.

'I will undergo tests tomorrow under the supervision of the club's medical team to find out the extent of my injury and the duration of my time out,' the 30-year-old concluded.

Ghana manager Avram Grant has not yet named his squad to face Egypt despite his counterpart Hector Cuper calling up 23 players for the encounter.

Ghana must try to avoid losing the game to Egypt in Alexandria to brighten their chances of qualifying for their fourth consecutive world cup in a row.

Egypt are topping the group with three points followed by Uganda, Ghana and Congo in descending order.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com