Sports News | 2 November 2016 20:06 CET

Asamoah Gyan set to miss Ghana clash with Egypt

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is set to miss Ghana's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt after suffering an injury.

The striker picked up the injury during his club’s final training session on Tuesday ahead of the league encounter against Hatta.

Gyan subsequently missed his club's 6-0 victory over Hatta and he has admitted he is running against time to be fit for the Egypt showdown.

“It will be very hard to participate in Ghana’s encounter against the Pharaohs on the 13th of November in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers,” Gyan was quoted by UAE portal 24.

“I will undergo tests tomorrow under the supervision of the club’s medical team to find out the extent of my injury and the duration of my time out,” the 30-year-old concluded.

Gyan will have to wait to 2017 to score the landmark 50 goals for Ghana

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

